Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.83 billion, down -2.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] loss -1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $56.10 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that ComEd Proposes Performance Metrics to Encourage High Levels of Service and Value to Customers and Communities.

To ensure accountability, Illinois Commerce Commission will evaluate ComEd’s performance against approved metrics.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Following the completion of a stakeholder workshop process, ComEd yesterday submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state’s public utilities, proposed performance metrics that incorporate feedback ComEd received in public workshops and support the goals of the state’s new clean energy law, which is designed to achieve a 100 percent clean energy future with a focus on equity. This filing marks the latest milestone in the implementation of the clean energy law.

Exelon Corporation represents 979.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.09 billion with the latest information. EXC stock price has been found in the range of $54.65 to $57.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 9626973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $61.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47.50 to $53, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on EXC stock. On August 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 40 to 47.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.01.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.90, while it was recorded at 56.48 for the last single week of trading, and 49.34 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $44,676 million, or 82.20% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,111,011, which is approximately -0.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,010,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.1 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.013% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 427 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 35,630,578 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 34,110,512 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 717,222,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 786,963,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,760,005 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,759,537 shares during the same period.