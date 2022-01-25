Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $27

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] traded at a low on 01/24/22, posting a -0.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $23.65. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Enterprise Announces Acquisition of Navitas Midstream.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its affiliate has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Navitas Midstream Partners, LLC from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC in a debt-free transaction for $3.25 billion in cash consideration. Navitas Midstream provides natural gas gathering, treating and processing services in the core of the Midland Basin of the Permian. Navitas Midstream’s assets include approximately 1,750 miles of pipelines and over 1 billion cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity with the completion of the Leiker plant, which is expected in the first quarter of 2022.

This acquisition provides Enterprise’s natural gas processing and NGL business with an entry point into the Midland Basin, one of the most economic and prolific crude oil regions in the United States. Drilling activity in the Midland Basin currently represents approximately 20 percent of active onshore drilling rigs in the U.S. The system is anchored by long-term contracts and acreage dedications with a diverse group of over forty independent and publicly owned producers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12319543 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stands at 2.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.78%.

The market cap for EPD stock reached $52.13 billion, with 2.18 billion shares outstanding and 1.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, EPD reached a trading volume of 12319543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $28.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on EPD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 31.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has EPD stock performed recently?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, EPD shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 23.95 for the last single week of trading, and 23.00 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]

There are presently around $13,973 million, or 27.50% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 60,454,855, which is approximately -7.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 26,548,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $631.85 million in EPD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $613.08 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -16.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

469 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 21,029,975 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 55,751,174 shares, while 248 investors held positions by with 510,319,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 587,100,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,194,490 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,157,775 shares during the same period.