DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] stock Downgrade by Atlantic Equities analyst, price target now $25

DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE: DIDI] slipped around -0.5 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.86 at the close of the session, down -9.33%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that DiDi Global Announces Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results.

DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, today announced its unaudited interim condensed financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

DiDi Global Inc. stock is now -2.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DIDI Stock saw the intraday high of $5.21 and lowest of $4.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.01, which means current price is +16.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 22.91M shares, DIDI reached a trading volume of 17862117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIDI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIDI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for DiDi Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiDi Global Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

How has DIDI stock performed recently?

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, DIDI shares dropped by -19.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.70% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 4.94 for the last single week of trading.

DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DiDi Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Insider trade positions for DiDi Global Inc. [DIDI]

Positions in DiDi Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in DiDi Global Inc. [NYSE:DIDI] by around 107,101,658 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 189,582,343 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 67,025,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,709,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIDI stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,508,660 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 84,994,246 shares during the same period.