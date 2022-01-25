ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell -32.07% so far this year. What now?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.12% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.91%. The company report on December 7, 2021 that ChargePoint Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results; Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance.

Quarterly revenue increased 79% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, CHPT stock dropped by -66.55%. The one-year ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.5. The average equity rating for CHPT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.58 billion, with 353.81 million shares outstanding and 323.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.22M shares, CHPT stock reached a trading volume of 16813033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $31.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

CHPT Stock Performance Analysis:

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.91. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -30.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.99 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.44, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 23.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ChargePoint Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,185 million, or 67.60% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,491,336, which is approximately 52.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, holding 12,394,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.86 million in CHPT stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $124.67 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly -33.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 24,307,556 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 31,904,060 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,422,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,634,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,922,332 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,319 shares during the same period.