Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] Stock trading around $47.66 per share: What’s Next?

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] traded at a low on 01/24/22, posting a -0.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.66. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Carrier Fourth Quarter Earnings Advisory.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) will release its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 8 and host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The webcast and presentation will be available at ir.carrier.com. To listen to the earnings call by phone, dial (877) 742-9091 and an operator will place you on hold until the conference begins. Please allow 15 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. A recording will be archived later on the site and will be available for replay by phone from 12:00 p.m. ET Feb. 8, 2022 until 12:00 p.m. ET Feb. 15, 2022. For a replay, dial (855) 859-2056. At the prompt for a conference ID number, enter 7588824.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8798302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carrier Global Corporation stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $41.50 billion, with 867.60 million shares outstanding and 866.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 8798302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $59.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $56, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 53.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has CARR stock performed recently?

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.73. With this latest performance, CARR shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.66, while it was recorded at 48.39 for the last single week of trading, and 51.13 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.17 and a Gross Margin at +29.38. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 11.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.42. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $35,393 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 14.46%.

Insider trade positions for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

There are presently around $35,343 million, or 88.20% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,686,511, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,571,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $2.89 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 29.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 520 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 45,243,534 shares. Additionally, 571 investors decreased positions by around 36,478,913 shares, while 246 investors held positions by with 657,674,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,396,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,913,841 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 6,024,205 shares during the same period.