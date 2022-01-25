BofA Securities slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $7.40 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Martha Stewart CBD Launches its First-Ever Category Expansion with New Line of CBD Wellness Topicals.

New Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream Add to Martha’s Wellness Portfolio .

Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals, marking the brand’s first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products – including gummies, oils, softgels and the new CBD Wellness Topicals. Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals offer simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and are a part of Martha’s wellness portfolio.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 393.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.91 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $6.64 to $7.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.64M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 10229969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $12.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $11 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.90. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -21.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.21 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 7.53 for the last single week of trading, and 17.31 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.46 and a Gross Margin at +3.23. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGC is now -10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.38. Additionally, CGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] managed to generate an average of -$535,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $421 million, or 17.15% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,397,530, which is approximately 4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 36.24% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 5,465,762 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.84 million in CGC stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $23.33 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 56.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 8,786,764 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 7,232,228 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 41,696,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,715,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,261,134 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 1,827,828 shares during the same period.