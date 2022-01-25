BofA Securities lifts Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on November 30, 2021 that Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference.

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President & Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. PT / 8:40 a.m. ET.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com.

A sum of 12868214 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.96M shares. Coinbase Global Inc. shares reached a high of $191.86 and dropped to a low of $162.51 until finishing in the latest session at $191.48.

The one-year COIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.91. The average equity rating for COIN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $382.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $360 to $440. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $405, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on COIN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 337 to 387.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 15.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

COIN Stock Performance Analysis:

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.76. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.99% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.83 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 268.50, while it was recorded at 209.31 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Coinbase Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,140 million, or 35.40% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,993,163, which is approximately 24.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,476,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in COIN stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $915.12 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 45.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 18,178,151 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 3,833,926 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 36,019,612 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,031,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,228,229 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,305,641 shares during the same period.