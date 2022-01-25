Barclays slashes price target on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] – find out why.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] jumped around 2.7 points on Monday, while shares priced at $178.34 at the close of the session, up 1.54%. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Texas Instruments board declares first quarter 2022 quarterly dividend.

The board of directors of Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock, payable Feb. 7, 2022, to stockholders of record on Jan. 31, 2022.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock is now -5.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXN Stock saw the intraday high of $178.62 and lowest of $171.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 202.26, which means current price is +4.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 11657501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $203.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $220 to $187. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $208, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TXN stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 193 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 48.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

How has TXN stock performed recently?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.84, while it was recorded at 177.60 for the last single week of trading, and 189.36 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.92 and a Gross Margin at +62.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.50.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 37.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.49. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $185,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $135,176 million, or 85.80% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,750,116, which is approximately 1.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,899,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.86 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

947 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 30,314,642 shares. Additionally, 748 investors decreased positions by around 25,007,433 shares, while 332 investors held positions by with 714,295,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,617,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,462,648 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,627 shares during the same period.