Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently -0.51 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.75%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ballard Fuel Cells to Power Expansion of Canadian Pacific Hydrogen Locomotive Program.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) announced today it received an order for eight additional 200 kW fuel cell modules to support the expansion of Canadian Pacific’s “CP”; (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Hydrogen Locomotive Program from one to three locomotives, with expected delivery in 2022. Inclusive of Ballard’s announcement in March 2021, the company will provide a total of 14 fuel cell modules, each module with a rated power output of 200 kW, to support this program.

CP, an industry leader in the North American rail sector, significantly expanded its Hydrogen Locomotive Program, from one to three hydrogen locomotives. This expansion is partially supported by C$15 million in funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) as part of its Shovel-Ready Challenge announced late last year. The CP program was selected as one of sixteen emissions reduction projects to receive provincial funding. CP intends to refine the process of converting diesel-electric powertrains to hydrogen-electric powertrains over a series of three categories of locomotives which collectively represent the majority of locomotives in use throughout North America.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -72.32%. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.11 billion, with 297.61 million shares outstanding and 241.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 8788770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Truist have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.75. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.11 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 10.25 for the last single week of trading, and 15.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $810 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,763,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.47 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.98 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 918.329% of the company’s market capitalization.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 22,932,177 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 12,125,322 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 47,163,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,220,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,948,472 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,043,000 shares during the same period.