Amesite Inc. [AMST] Stock trading around $1.02 per share: What’s Next?

Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ: AMST] price plunged by -22.14 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Amesite Announces Partnership with Cathie Wood’s Innovation Foundation.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST), a leading artiﬁcial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, nonproﬁt, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today its partnership with the Innovation Foundation (“IF”) to provide its proprietary online learning platform for all of IF’s education initiatives. Founded by Cathie Wood, the Founder, Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, and Chief Investment Ofﬁcer of ARK Invest, IF’s mission is to educate through the lens of technologically enabled innovation, preparing and inspiring students, teachers, and families to be on the right side of change.

“We believe that education through the lens of innovation will require novel and forward-looking methods of teaching,” commented Cathie Wood, IF’s Founder and Chairperson. “Built by Amesite, Innovation Foundation Engage – our online learning platform- uses advanced technology to enhance education focused on innovation. Amesite’s technology will help us engage all who wish to be a part of our mission. Our plan is to partner with school districts across the nation, offering teachers and children the training and education to lean into and beneﬁt from the explosive and exciting changes fomenting around innovation.”.

A sum of 12888865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 364.06K shares. Amesite Inc. shares reached a high of $1.64 and dropped to a low of $1.02 until finishing in the latest session at $1.02.

The average equity rating for AMST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amesite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amesite Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

AMST Stock Performance Analysis:

Amesite Inc. [AMST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, AMST shares dropped by -10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Amesite Inc. [AMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1732, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9490 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amesite Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amesite Inc. [AMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1182.07. Amesite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1717.56.

Return on Total Capital for AMST is now -95.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -157.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -127.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amesite Inc. [AMST] managed to generate an average of -$445,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Amesite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Amesite Inc. [AMST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.40% of AMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 403,809, which is approximately 1.969% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 280,203 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in AMST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $74000.0 in AMST stock with ownership of nearly 363855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amesite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Amesite Inc. [NASDAQ:AMST] by around 494,658 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 28,290 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 434,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 957,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMST stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 390,548 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,616 shares during the same period.