Wolfe Research slashes price target on Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] – find out why.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.37. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Kinder Morgan Announces $0.27 Per Share Dividend and Results for Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s (NYSE: KMI) board of directors today approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the fourth quarter ($1.08 annualized), payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 31, 2022. This dividend is a 3% increase over the fourth quarter of 2020.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KMI is reporting fourth quarter net income attributable to KMI of $637 million, compared to $607 million in the fourth quarter of 2020; and distributable cash flow (DCF) of $1,093 million, compared to $1,250 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted Earnings were $609 million for the quarter, versus $604 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19511831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at 2.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for KMI stock reached $39.52 billion, with 2.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.50M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 19511831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $19.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on KMI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 20.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.37, while it was recorded at 17.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.17 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29 and a Gross Margin at +33.80. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.48.

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 7.77%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,328 million, or 61.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 174,433,344, which is approximately -3.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 168,851,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.4 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 1.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 69,843,352 shares. Additionally, 480 investors decreased positions by around 74,459,925 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 1,198,685,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,342,988,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,189,258 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 10,377,836 shares during the same period.