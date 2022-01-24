why Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.79

Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] slipped around -0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.48 at the close of the session, down -7.74%. The company report on January 6, 2022 that Sundial Growers and Alcanna Inc. Announce the Agreement to Revised Consideration Under the Proposed Plan of Arrangement.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“Sundial”) and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) (“Alcanna”) announce that Sundial has agreed to improve the consideration to be provided to Alcanna shareholders (the “Alcanna Shareholders”) for their common shares of Alcanna (each, an “Alcanna Share”) pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Arrangement”) by including a cash component.

Sundial and Alcanna have amended the arrangement agreement dated October 7, 2021 (the “Arrangement Agreement”) to reflect the revised consideration, which provides that Alcanna Shareholders will receive, for each Alcanna Share held, 8.85 common shares of Sundial (each whole share, a “Sundial Share”) and $1.50 in cash consideration (the “Revised Consideration”). The Revised Consideration represents a change from all share consideration to a cash and share consideration mix. Based on this exchange ratio, the amount of cash consideration and the closing price of Sundial Shares on January 5, 2022 (converted to CAD$), the Revised Consideration represents a deemed value of approximately $8.43 per Alcanna Share (in comparison to a deemed value of approximately $8.37 per Alcanna Share as at January 5, 2022 pursuant to the prior consideration to be received under the Arrangement of 10.69 Sundial Shares for each Alcanna Share).

Sundial Growers Inc. stock is now -17.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNDL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.51 and lowest of $0.4659 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.96, which means current price is +2.66% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 110.28M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 91895070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $0.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sundial Growers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Sundial Growers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sundial Growers Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has SNDL stock performed recently?

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.65. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -23.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.60 for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6266, while it was recorded at 0.5256 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7610 for the last 200 days.

Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -175.37 and a Gross Margin at -101.17. Sundial Growers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -338.25.

Return on Total Capital for SNDL is now -29.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -81.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.54. Additionally, SNDL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL] managed to generate an average of -$389,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Sundial Growers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Insider trade positions for Sundial Growers Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $41 million, or 5.40% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 21,843,357, which is approximately -2.967% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 15,376,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.35 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $7.33 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -18.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Sundial Growers Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 14,698,420 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 83,794,773 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 12,567,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,925,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,446,039 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 6,055,640 shares during the same period.