why Schlumberger Limited [SLB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.19

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.86% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 and Full-Year 2021 Results Conference Call.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on January 21, 2022 to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am US Eastern time and a press release regarding the results will be issued at 7:00 am US Eastern time.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 48.96%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.53.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.97 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.40 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.67M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 15405982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $28 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 36.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 23.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.81, while it was recorded at 37.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.06 and a Gross Margin at +15.95. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 61.30%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,271 million, or 77.80% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,080,802, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,363,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.47 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.31 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 5.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 472 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 59,370,526 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 62,712,642 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 957,972,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,080,055,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,153,577 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 8,237,195 shares during the same period.