why KeyCorp [KEY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.39

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.79. The company report on January 14, 2022 that KeyBank Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Donation To The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

KeyBank Teammates to Participate in Fourth Annual Random Act of Kindness Challenge.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12710342 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 3.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $23.40 billion, with 942.45 million shares outstanding and 928.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 12710342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $27.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 25 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.87, while it was recorded at 25.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 14.60%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $19,209 million, or 86.10% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,739,807, which is approximately 0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,951,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.9 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 7.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 43,943,774 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 41,142,876 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 689,769,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,856,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,354,124 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 11,975,630 shares during the same period.