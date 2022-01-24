Wells Fargo lifts JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] loss -1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $145.08 price per share at the time. The company report on January 20, 2022 that The Revilla Group Joins J.P. Morgan Wealth Management in Miami.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management announced today that Michael Revilla and Manuel Bernárdez have joined as Wealth Advisors in Miami. Michael and Manuel will work closely with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to create tailored portfolios to help them achieve their financial goals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Michael has over 16 years of experience and was recognized by Forbes as a Top Next Gen Advisor in 2021 and 2020. Both Michael and Manuel are Certified Financial Planners™. Client Associate Bernardo Waincier has also joined J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. They will report to Rick Penafiel, regional director overseeing advisors in Miami, Palm Beach and Boston.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. represents 3.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $436.37 billion with the latest information. JPM stock price has been found in the range of $144.27 to $147.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.00M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 20345757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $175.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 555.79.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.76. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.40 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.84, while it was recorded at 150.17 for the last single week of trading, and 159.58 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 11.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

There are presently around $299,039 million, or 71.90% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 260,594,509, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 192,291,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.9 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.23 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,618 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 51,480,782 shares. Additionally, 1,347 investors decreased positions by around 78,701,981 shares, while 359 investors held positions by with 1,931,015,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,061,198,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,186,285 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,953 shares during the same period.