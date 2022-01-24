Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -52.37 points on Friday, while shares priced at $943.90 at the close of the session, down -5.26%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla’s Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial and business results and outlook.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

What: Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2021 Financial Results and Q&A WebcastWhen: Wednesday, January 26, 2022Time: 4:30 p.m. Central Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeQ4 & FY 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay).

Tesla Inc. stock is now -10.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $1,004.55 and lowest of $940.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1243.49, which means current price is +0.36% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 28.51M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 34071550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $933.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $950 to $1005. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $236 to $262, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on TSLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 60.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 95.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TSLA stock performed recently?

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, TSLA shares gained by 0.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,050.44, while it was recorded at 1,003.19 for the last single week of trading, and 810.10 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.32 and a Gross Margin at +21.02. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.19.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 6.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.05. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $9,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 79.25%.

Insider trade positions for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $388,836 million, or 42.60% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,992,012, which is approximately 5.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,829,488 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.87 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $35.33 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 0.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,191 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 30,870,897 shares. Additionally, 776 investors decreased positions by around 14,145,192 shares, while 396 investors held positions by with 366,929,958 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 411,946,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 214 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,401,767 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 721,273 shares during the same period.