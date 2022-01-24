Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE: BAC] closed the trading session at $44.92 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.66, while the highest price level was $46.0166. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to JobTrain for its East Palo Alto Center for Economic Mobility.

JobTrain, a Silicon Valley nonprofit that works to transform lives through workforce development programs and career placement services, received a $1,000,000 grant from Bank of America. The grant will help fund the construction of their new Center for Economic Mobility in East Palo Alto, which will expand career training, job placement, rapid employment services, and support services to low-income communities within San Mateo County and Santa Clara Counties.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Bank of America has supported JobTrain for decades, and its recent national $1.25 billion commitment to advance racial and ethnic equality, and create economic opportunity, has sent a strong message of how major companies in the region can do more to support underserved communities. This $1 million grant to JobTrain is one of the largest the bank has awarded in Silicon Valley.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.97 percent and weekly performance of -7.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 47.28M shares, BAC reached to a volume of 70246977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bank of America Corporation [BAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAC shares is $51.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bank of America Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Bank of America Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Underperform rating on BAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bank of America Corporation is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 105.30.

BAC stock trade performance evaluation

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, BAC shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for Bank of America Corporation [BAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.82, while it was recorded at 46.26 for the last single week of trading, and 42.72 for the last 200 days.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bank of America Corporation [BAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.20. Bank of America Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bank of America Corporation go to 23.89%.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259,330 million, or 72.80% of BAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 1,010,100,606, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 614,828,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.62 billion in BAC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.57 billion in BAC stock with ownership of nearly -2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bank of America Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,170 institutional holders increased their position in Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC] by around 94,890,157 shares. Additionally, 1,079 investors decreased positions by around 308,726,423 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 5,369,536,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,773,153,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAC stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,007,440 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 15,473,801 shares during the same period.