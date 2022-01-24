U.S. Bancorp [USB] Stock trading around $55.10 per share: What’s Next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $55.10 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2021 results today. The earnings release, business line schedules and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. CT, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer Terry Dolan will host a conference call to review the financial results.

U.S. Bancorp represents 1.48 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.43 billion with the latest information. USB stock price has been found in the range of $55.07 to $56.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 13028188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $65.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on USB stock. On November 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 68 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.80. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.73 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.20, while it was recorded at 58.97 for the last single week of trading, and 58.42 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.87. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 14.89%.

There are presently around $60,520 million, or 76.20% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately -1.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 108,793,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.17 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 768 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 37,358,134 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 32,267,427 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 1,028,732,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,098,357,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,415,186 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,975,859 shares during the same period.