Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is 13.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.30 during the day while it closed the day at $3.12. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Transocean Enabler Selected to Drill Injection Well and Sidetrack for Northern Lights Carbon Transport and Storage Project.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that, later this year as part of its current drilling contract with Equinor, the Transocean Enabler will drill one carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled early 2020 in support of the Northern Lights Carbon Capture Storage Project, a joint venture created by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies. The project sets out to mitigate emissions and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by creating the first cross-border, open-source carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure network in the European Union.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“We are proud to participate in this important carbon capture and storage project in support of the EU’s energy policy and climate objectives,” said Janelle Daniel, Transocean’s Vice President of Human Resources, Sustainability and Communications. “Beyond our core business of drilling ultra-deepwater and harsh environment wells, this is an excellent example of how we can further leverage our rigs and core competencies in support of renewable and alternative energy projects in offshore markets across the globe.”.

Transocean Ltd. stock has also loss -8.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RIG stock has declined by -20.20% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.85% and gained 13.04% year-on date.

The market cap for RIG stock reached $2.20 billion, with 653.00 million shares outstanding and 606.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.27M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 21184065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.15. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.24. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $986 million, or 50.20% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,461,209, which is approximately -5.006% of the company’s market cap and around 7.51% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,947,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.59 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $96.4 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly -6.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 23,226,798 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 42,200,657 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 250,688,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,116,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,256,782 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,618,816 shares during the same period.