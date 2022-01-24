Susquehanna lifts United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] slipped around -1.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.65 at the close of the session, down -2.87%. The company report on January 4, 2022 that United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, January 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 19.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is now -4.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UAL Stock saw the intraday high of $43.02 and lowest of $41.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.70, which means current price is +0.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 15560222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $58.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.26.

How has UAL stock performed recently?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.54. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.96 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.93, while it was recorded at 44.26 for the last single week of trading, and 49.11 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $7,859 million, or 59.20% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,800,264, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 26,344,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $706.05 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -1.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 13,346,552 shares. Additionally, 261 investors decreased positions by around 19,148,527 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 156,201,176 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,696,255 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,408,208 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 7,209,135 shares during the same period.