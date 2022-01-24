Pinterest Inc. [PINS] Is Currently -7.82 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] loss -7.82% or -2.5 points to close at $29.45 with a heavy trading volume of 16520687 shares. The company report on November 4, 2021 that Pinterest Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 revenue grew 43% year over year to $633 million.

It opened the trading session at $31.46, the shares rose to $31.53 and dropped to $29.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PINS points out that the company has recorded -61.71% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.50M shares, PINS reached to a volume of 16520687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $54.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PINS shares from 55 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for PINS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.90.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.68. With this latest performance, PINS shares dropped by -19.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.68 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.91, while it was recorded at 31.51 for the last single week of trading, and 56.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinterest Inc. [PINS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.41. Pinterest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.58.

Return on Total Capital for PINS is now -6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, PINS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] managed to generate an average of -$50,422 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinterest Inc. go to 55.80%.

There are presently around $33,788 million, or 79.40% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON FINANCIAL ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 725,142,379, which is approximately 513820.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 49,655,470 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in PINS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.19 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly 0.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinterest Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 789,139,086 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 56,823,602 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 301,351,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,147,314,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,029,874 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 13,996,720 shares during the same period.