PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is -13.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] loss -5.62% on the last trading session, reaching $163.54 price per share at the time. The company report on January 19, 2022 that SoLa Impact’s Black Impact Fund Receives $25 Million Investment from PayPal to Address Racial Equity Through Affordable Housing.

Commitment to minority-led real estate fund addressing affordable housing demonstrates major investors are prioritizing ESG and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

SoLa Impact, a leading minority-led housing developer, today announced a $25 million investment from PayPal for its fourth fund, the Black Impact Fund. The investment further scales SoLa’s production of high-quality affordable housing in California’s major urban markets. PayPal’s investment in SoLa’s Black Impact Fund is part of PayPal’s $535 million commitment to advance racial economic equity and support Black and underserved communities.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $203.59 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $163.30 to $172.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.47M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 19625094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $259.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $278 to $224, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on PYPL stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 300 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 6.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 41.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.08 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.59, while it was recorded at 172.65 for the last single week of trading, and 249.67 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +55.08. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.60.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 13.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.58. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $158,566 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 20.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $152,780 million, or 82.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,894,135, which is approximately 0.634% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,049,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.25 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.4 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,297 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 33,296,505 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 37,118,283 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 863,790,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 934,205,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,584,388 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 7,724,380 shares during the same period.