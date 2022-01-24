Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] is -25.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.478 during the day while it closed the day at $13.53. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Palantir Introduces Certification Program to Scale Platform and Empower Customers and Strategic Partners.

The Palantir Certification Program will provide an opportunity for users to highlight their Foundry knowledge, skills, and abilities, while their employers will be able to accelerate their transformation by identifying and scaling Foundry users.

Palantir customers will be able to increase the impact of Palantir’s software by leveraging more of their IT and data support network in the Foundry operating system.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -15.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -45.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.96% and lost -25.70% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $29.30 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.67 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.17M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 71840947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $21.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $25 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on PLTR stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 139.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.49. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.49 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.94, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.71 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 39.17%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,154 million, or 32.10% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,267,077, which is approximately 20.98% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,751,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $503.89 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 21.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 475 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 188,971,667 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 63,177,650 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 350,516,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,666,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,962,531 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 46,424,987 shares during the same period.