Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] moved down -4.61: Why It’s Important

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] plunged by -$0.97 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.89 during the day while it closed the day at $20.06. The company report on January 14, 2022 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Reaffirms its Commitment to Health and Safety, Announces the Opt-In of its Three Brands to CDC’s COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings”, “Norwegian” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s three brands – Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises – have opted into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC”) COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters (the “Program”), the agency’s voluntary COVID-19 risk mitigation program for foreign-flagged cruise ships operating in U.S. waters. The Program comes into effect after the expiration of the Temporary Extension and Modification of Framework for Conditional Sailing Order on January 15, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“The health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority. We have demonstrated this commitment since our return to service in July of last year, with protocols that exceeded those required by regulatory agencies, including 100% vaccination of guests and crew, universal testing of all guests prior to embarkation and routine testing of all crew,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Furthering our commitment to health and safety, with the expiration of the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order, our three brands have opted into the CDC’s voluntary Program, which provides the cruise industry with a set of operating provisions to protect the health and safety of guests and crew. Our adoption of the voluntary Program provides guests, crew, travel partners and other stakeholders with the assurance that our brands will continue to meet and exceed the provisions laid out by the CDC and provide unparalleled health and safety protocols not found in any other sector of the travel and leisure space.”.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock has also loss -13.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has declined by -21.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.34% and lost -3.28% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $8.77 billion, with 370.02 million shares outstanding and 368.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.45M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 22624439 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $30.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $37, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 51.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.20. With this latest performance, NCLH shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.78, while it was recorded at 21.47 for the last single week of trading, and 26.07 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.66 and a Gross Margin at -84.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.50.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now -12.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 275.81. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 272.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of -$116,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,010 million, or 50.00% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,266,185, which is approximately 0.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,242,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.07 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $248.0 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 63.391% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 22,798,445 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 14,898,159 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 162,184,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 199,881,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,793,937 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 7,026,198 shares during the same period.