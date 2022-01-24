Morgan Stanley lifts Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] closed the trading session at $14.05 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.89, while the highest price level was $14.55. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Cenovus to redeem 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced today that on February 9, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) it will redeem the entire outstanding principal amount of its 3.80% notes due September 15, 2023 and 4.00% notes due April 15, 2024 (collectively the “Notes”). Cenovus has issued notice to the trustees of the Notes of its intent to redeem the Notes on the Redemption Date. On the Redemption Date, Cenovus will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price calculated in accordance with the indentures governing the Notes.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Non-registered holders (banks, brokerage firms or other financial institutions) of the Notes who maintain their interests through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) should contact their DTC customer service representative with any questions about the redemption of the Notes. Beneficial holders of the Notes with questions about the redemption should contact the respective brokerage firm or financial institution that holds interests in the Notes on their behalf.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.41 percent and weekly performance of -2.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.67M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 17888174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $16.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 138.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.01 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.72, while it was recorded at 14.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.02 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,849 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 199,499,607, which is approximately -0.706% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 140,720,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.98 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.11 billion in CVE stock with ownership of nearly 12.774% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 98,724,347 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 112,520,785 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 774,437,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,682,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,584,576 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 11,319,861 shares during the same period.