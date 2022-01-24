Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock Reiterated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $76

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] traded at a high on 01/21/22, posting a 0.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.36. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Mondelēz International Releases Third Annual State of Snacking™ Report Highlighting Emerging Trends and Expanding Role Snacking Plays for Consumers.

January 19, 2022 /3BL Media/ – Mondelēz International announced the launch of the third annual State of Snacking™ report, a global consumer trends study examining year-over-year insights on how consumers make snacking decisions. This year’s report shows mindfulness and well-being considerations are playing an increasingly important role. It reveals proprietary findings around the expanded role snacking plays in consumers’ lives, confirming that snacking as a regular eating behavior continues to be preferred over traditional mealtime for the third consecutive year (64 percent today, up 5 percent since inaugural findings reported in 2019)1.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18581932 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Mondelez International Inc. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.29%.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $94.52 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 18581932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $71, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on MDLZ stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 63 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 55.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.01 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.02, while it was recorded at 67.84 for the last single week of trading, and 62.30 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.21 and a Gross Margin at +38.40. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.37.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 9.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.08. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $45,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.74%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $73,002 million, or 79.30% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,016,321, which is approximately -0.01% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 88,732,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.07 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.34 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 2.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 766 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 50,421,589 shares. Additionally, 671 investors decreased positions by around 41,161,224 shares, while 314 investors held positions by with 976,318,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,900,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,766,884 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 4,898,433 shares during the same period.