Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Stock trading around $296.03 per share: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] loss -1.85% on the last trading session, reaching $296.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device.

Legendary games, immersive interactive entertainment and publishing expertise accelerate growth in Microsoft’s Gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud. .

With three billion people actively playing games today, and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

Microsoft Corporation represents 7.51 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2264.41 billion with the latest information. MSFT stock price has been found in the range of $295.61 to $304.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 28.90M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 56154878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $370.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $400, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MSFT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 8.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 52.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for MSFT stock

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -9.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 328.15, while it was recorded at 302.76 for the last single week of trading, and 292.58 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.53%.