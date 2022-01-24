Market cap of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] reaches 50.51M – now what?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VVOS] jumped around 0.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.47 at the close of the session, up 12.53%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Vivos Therapeutics Announces 18X Increase in Sleep Apnea Diagnostic Testing By Vivos Dentists Using SleepImage Technology.

Vivos Also Announces Improved Pricing Agreement With SleepImage.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dentists and Patients Report Exceptional User Experience with SleepImage Home Sleep Test .

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 9.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VVOS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.69 and lowest of $2.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.86, which means current price is +51.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, VVOS reached a trading volume of 12167899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVOS shares is $10.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

How has VVOS stock performed recently?

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.98. With this latest performance, VVOS shares dropped by -9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.17 for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.35 for the last 200 days.

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.20. Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -119.81.

Return on Total Capital for VVOS is now -85.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -199.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -204.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.63. Additionally, VVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Vivos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [VVOS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 9.60% of VVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 617,251, which is approximately 60.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AVALON INVESTMENT & ADVISORY, holding 329,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in VVOS stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $0.75 million in VVOS stock with ownership of nearly 553.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Vivos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VVOS] by around 1,313,681 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,186,393 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 21,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,521,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVOS stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 566,265 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,140,342 shares during the same period.