Market cap of United States Steel Corporation [X] reaches 5.76B – now what?

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] closed the trading session at $19.25 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.23, while the highest price level was $21.08. The company report on January 13, 2022 that United States Steel Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on January 27, 2022.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (“U. S. Steel”) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, January 27, 2022 following the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Interested stockholders, investors, and others may listen to the company’s webcast on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The webcast will discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a company update which may include forward-looking information.

U. S. Steel officials participating on the webcast include David B. Burritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine S. Breves, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rich Fruehauf, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer and Kevin Lewis, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate FP&A.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.15 percent and weekly performance of -24.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.76M shares, X reached to a volume of 38403703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $31.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $17, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 2.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

United States Steel Corporation [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.27. With this latest performance, X shares dropped by -14.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.09 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 22.51 for the last single week of trading, and 24.39 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $3,509 million, or 70.50% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,304,863, which is approximately -7.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,122,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $445.1 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $190.13 million in X stock with ownership of nearly -3.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

207 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 27,912,108 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 27,618,854 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 126,771,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,302,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,679,057 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,249,339 shares during the same period.