Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 4.30B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss -4.95% or -0.21 points to close at $4.03 with a heavy trading volume of 26815797 shares. The company report on December 31, 2021 that Southwestern Energy Completes Acquisition of GEP Haynesville.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) (the “Company”) today announced that it has closed the acquisition of GEP Haynesville, LLC (“GEP”). The transaction builds further scale in the Haynesville, deepens the Company’s inventory, improves key financial metrics, including margins, returns and per-share ratios, fortifies SWN’s financial strength and enhances the Company’s leading presence in the two premier natural gas basins in the US.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In December, the Company completed an offering of $1.15 billion of 4.75% senior notes due 2032 and a $550 million institutional term loan to fund the cash consideration for the acquisition and tender for $300 million of its 2025 senior notes. The Company expects to issue 2022 guidance inclusive of the acquired properties in conjunction with its fourth quarter earnings release.

It opened the trading session at $4.18, the shares rose to $4.25 and dropped to $3.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded -17.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 23.59M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 26815797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $6, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 537.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.04. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.31 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.80, while it was recorded at 4.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.74 and a Gross Margin at +8.32. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.84.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 0.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -66.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 665.79. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 657.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of -$3,457,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to -14.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $3,012 million, or 74.80% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 101,518,574, which is approximately -0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,248,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.03 million in SWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $344.43 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly 4.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 174,721,276 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 33,343,983 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 539,321,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 747,387,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,813,783 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 10,955,424 shares during the same period.