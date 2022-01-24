Market cap of Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] reaches 62.73M – now what?

Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ: FAMI] loss -8.02% on the last trading session, reaching $0.20 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Farmmi Builds on International Growth with Repeat Customer Order.

Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co., Ltd., won another follow-on product order. The latest order for dried Shiitake is from one of the Company’s long-term customers, which will export Farmmi’s products to Vancouver, Canada.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi’s Chairwoman and CEO, commented, “We are seeing a higher level of customer activity than is typical for this time of year as positive demand tailwinds from last year continue into 2022. We continue to do a good job managing our supply chain to meet the increased demand, as we ensure high quality agriculture products, and meet larger size, repeat orders. We are excited about the Company’s business prospects for 2022, having strengthened our balance sheet in 2021 in order to fund the next phase of Farrmi’s accelerated growth. We thank shareholders for their continued support and look forward to unlocking more of the Company’s true potential.”.

Farmmi Inc. represents 20.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $62.73 million with the latest information. FAMI stock price has been found in the range of $0.201 to $0.2164.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.95M shares, FAMI reached a trading volume of 26524855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmmi Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAMI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.80.

Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, FAMI shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.56 for Farmmi Inc. [FAMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2496, while it was recorded at 0.2192 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3995 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +16.46. Farmmi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.73.

Return on Total Capital for FAMI is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.57. Additionally, FAMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farmmi Inc. [FAMI] managed to generate an average of $11,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Farmmi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of FAMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAMI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,027,553, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.36% of the total institutional ownership; CREDIT SUISSE AG/, holding 197,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40000.0 in FAMI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $25000.0 in FAMI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Farmmi Inc. [NASDAQ:FAMI] by around 1,648,278 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,433,638 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,301,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,780,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAMI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,647,278 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,652 shares during the same period.