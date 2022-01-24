Market cap of Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] reaches 663.61M – now what?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ: CENN] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.54 during the day while it closed the day at $2.20. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Cenntro Electric Group Achieves Record Production Milestone of 1,623 Electric Commercial Vehicles in 2021.

628 ECV’s Produced in December 2021 Represents Highest Volume in a Single Month.

Company Finishes Fiscal 2021 with $250 Million in Cash, No Debt and Financial Strength to Support Expansion of its European Operating Center in Dusseldorf, Germany and New Assembly Plant in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock has also loss -15.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CENN stock has declined by -77.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.68% and lost -58.96% year-on date.

The market cap for CENN stock reached $663.61 million, with 48.88 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, CENN reached a trading volume of 11779922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenntro Electric Group Limited is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

CENN stock trade performance evaluation

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.71. With this latest performance, CENN shares dropped by -69.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.40 for Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.68 for the last 200 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.59 and a Gross Margin at +31.47. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.39.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.74.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited [CENN]: Insider Ownership positions

27 institutional holders increased their position in Cenntro Electric Group Limited [NASDAQ:CENN] by around 106,289 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 81,406 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 139,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CENN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,951 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 57,066 shares during the same period.