Market cap of Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] reaches 46.70M – now what?

Blue Star Foods Corp. [NASDAQ: BSFC] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.80 during the day while it closed the day at $3.80. The company report on January 13, 2022 that Diamond Equity Research Issues Update on Blue Star Foods Corp..

Blue Star Foods Corp., (NASDAQ:BSFC) (“Blue Star” or “BSFC”), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) seafood company, today announced that Diamond Equity Research has issued an updated research report on Blue Star Food Corp.’s operations.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock has also gained 104.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSFC stock has declined by -51.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.15% and gained 133.13% year-on date.

The market cap for BSFC stock reached $46.70 million, with 23.18 million shares outstanding and 9.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 75.84K shares, BSFC reached a trading volume of 56307257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Star Foods Corp. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

BSFC stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 104.85. With this latest performance, BSFC shares gained by 81.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.15% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.48, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading.

Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.27 and a Gross Margin at +9.16. Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSFC is now -20.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -400.26. Additionally, BSFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Star Foods Corp. [BSFC] managed to generate an average of -$277,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Blue Star Foods Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.