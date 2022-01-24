Market cap of B2Gold Corp. [BTG] reaches 3.74B – now what?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -4.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.54. The company report on January 19, 2022 that B2Gold Reports Strong Q4 2021 Total Gold Production of 304,897 Oz, Record Annual Total Gold Production of 1,047,414 Oz and 2022 Total Gold Production Guidance of 990,000 – 1,050,000 Oz.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) (“B2Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its total gold production and consolidated gold revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, in addition to its production and budget guidance for 2022. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12907154 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of B2Gold Corp. stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.43%.

The market cap for BTG stock reached $3.74 billion, with 1.06 billion shares outstanding and 1.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.96M shares, BTG reached a trading volume of 12907154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -5.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.31 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and B2Gold Corp. [BTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.70 and a Gross Margin at +53.57. B2Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.11.

Return on Total Capital for BTG is now 36.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.28. Additionally, BTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, B2Gold Corp. [BTG] managed to generate an average of $137,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 49.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.

Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $1,998 million, or 70.70% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 117,838,947, which is approximately -1.468% of the company’s market cap and around 1.07% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,046,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.68 million in BTG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $119.33 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 27,236,896 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 33,075,961 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 504,030,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,343,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,533,600 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,648,362 shares during the same period.