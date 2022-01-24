Market Analysts see Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] falling to $75. Time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -4.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.94. The company report on January 10, 2022 that Uber and Visa Announce Grants For Growth Program, Providing $1 Million in Grants and Resources to Support Small Businesses.

Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Visa (NYSE:V) today announced Grants for Growth, a program that will provide $1 million in grant funding to small businesses in 10 U.S. cities that are currently active on Uber Eats. The program will be administered by Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). Focused on restaurant recovery and entrepreneurship, the program was created to support merchants when they need it most.

Grants can be used for all immediate needs including payroll, vendor debt, upgrading technology infrastructure, and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 41508469 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Uber Technologies Inc. stands at 5.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $73.38 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.64M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 41508469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $66.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.17. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.97 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.96, while it was recorded at 38.31 for the last single week of trading, and 45.68 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.82 and a Gross Margin at +35.38. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.76.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -18.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.58. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$296,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 59.30%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $49,922 million, or 74.20% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 104,679,711, which is approximately -16.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 96,915,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in UBER stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $3.02 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -34.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 185,055,419 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 171,864,852 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 1,032,121,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,389,041,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,969,448 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 28,160,480 shares during the same period.