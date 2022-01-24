Market Analysts see The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gaining to $105. Time to buy?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] price plunged by -12.23 percent to reach at -$8.28. The company report on January 18, 2022 that The Trade Desk Appoints Andy Cunningham to Board of Directors.

Cunningham, President of Cunningham Collective, Joins as an Independent Director.

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), today announced that Andrea “Andy” Cunningham has joined its board of directors.

A sum of 12895075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.32M shares. The Trade Desk Inc. shares reached a high of $66.69 and dropped to a low of $59.30 until finishing in the latest session at $59.45.

The one-year TTD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.83. The average equity rating for TTD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $95.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $115 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $100, while Truist kept a Buy rating on TTD stock. On November 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 105 to 115.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 5.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 100.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

TTD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.53. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -36.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.49 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.33, while it was recorded at 68.53 for the last single week of trading, and 76.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Trade Desk Inc. Fundamentals:

The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TTD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 28.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,235 million, or 67.80% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 53,353,398, which is approximately 2.438% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,513,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.35 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.51 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 21.613% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 21,337,354 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 15,754,034 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 252,820,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,912,353 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,034,536 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 4,043,474 shares during the same period.