Market Analysts see Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] falling to $53. Time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] slipped around -0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $49.73 at the close of the session, down -0.98%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Comcast Business Partners with Nokia to Deliver Secure Private Wireless Networks for Enterprises’ Critical Infrastructure.

Companies to showcase deployment at Wells Fargo Center.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Comcast Business today announced it is partnering with Nokia to extend its enterprise connectivity portfolio to deliver 5G private wireless networks – using Nokia DAC (Digital Automation Cloud) industrial-grade private wireless solution and digitalization enabler platform. The non-exclusive partnership builds on other wireless strategic innovations to drive Comcast Business’s vision to support emerging connected ecosystems by delivering connected solutions at scale.

Comcast Corporation stock is now -1.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMCSA Stock saw the intraday high of $50.945 and lowest of $49.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.80, which means current price is +0.45% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.95M shares, CMCSA reached a trading volume of 31236833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $63.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie dropped their target price from $65 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $67, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on CMCSA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CMCSA stock performed recently?

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.02. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.65, while it was recorded at 50.43 for the last single week of trading, and 55.12 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 18.08%.

Insider trade positions for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

There are presently around $188,900 million, or 85.70% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 395,385,248, which is approximately 0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 307,500,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.29 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $10.91 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly -2.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,183 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 125,788,649 shares. Additionally, 930 investors decreased positions by around 121,569,291 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 3,551,159,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,798,517,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,564,969 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 10,317,120 shares during the same period.