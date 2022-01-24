Market Analysts see Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] falling to $180. Time to buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA] loss -5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $123.23 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Genius Brands’ “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, to Launch on Alibaba’s Youku Streaming Service and Apps Across China.

Youku and Its Subsidiaries, Tudou and Kumiao Apps, Deliver Animated Series, Created by Legendary Stan Lee, to Millions Throughout the Region in March 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genius Brands International “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced today the launch of season one of its flagship animated children’s series, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Executive Produced by and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Alibaba Group’s (NYSE:BABA) video streaming platform, Youku, starting March 2022, which is one of the top three streaming platforms in the Mainland China territory. Additionally, the acclaimed series will be available via the Tudou and Kumiao apps.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited represents 2.70 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $356.16 billion with the latest information. BABA stock price has been found in the range of $122.5207 to $128.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.11M shares, BABA reached a trading volume of 25406932 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BABA shares is $201.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BABA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $185 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $162, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on BABA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alibaba Group Holding Limited is set at 6.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BABA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.06.

Trading performance analysis for BABA stock

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, BABA shares gained by 0.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BABA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.41, while it was recorded at 128.43 for the last single week of trading, and 178.08 for the last 200 days.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BABA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alibaba Group Holding Limited go to 5.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA]

There are presently around $71,488 million, or 23.90% of BABA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BABA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 47,977,858, which is approximately 57.295% of the company’s market cap and around 26.22% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 28,076,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.46 billion in BABA stocks shares; and HSBC HOLDINGS PLC, currently with $2.12 billion in BABA stock with ownership of nearly 299.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

597 institutional holders increased their position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE:BABA] by around 85,948,386 shares. Additionally, 1,166 investors decreased positions by around 158,269,086 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 335,900,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,117,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BABA stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,029,771 shares, while 437 institutional investors sold positions of 25,160,380 shares during the same period.