Market Analysts see Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gaining to $95. Time to buy?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] traded at a low on 01/21/22, posting a -0.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $81.35. The company report on January 18, 2022 that Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone, across every device.

Legendary games, immersive interactive entertainment and publishing expertise accelerate growth in Microsoft’s Gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud. .

With three billion people actively playing games today, and fueled by a new generation steeped in the joys of interactive entertainment, gaming is now the largest and fastest-growing form of entertainment. Today, Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI), a leader in game development and interactive entertainment content publisher. This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16824750 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Activision Blizzard Inc. stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.59%.

The market cap for ATVI stock reached $63.68 billion, with 778.00 million shares outstanding and 773.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.85M shares, ATVI reached a trading volume of 16824750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $93.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $95 to $77, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on ATVI stock. On November 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ATVI shares from 75 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 22.65.

How has ATVI stock performed recently?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.77. With this latest performance, ATVI shares gained by 27.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.38 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.58, while it was recorded at 78.59 for the last single week of trading, and 80.93 for the last 200 days.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.00 and a Gross Margin at +71.92. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.16.

Return on Total Capital for ATVI is now 16.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.90. Additionally, ATVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] managed to generate an average of $231,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings analysis for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 13.27%.

Insider trade positions for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]

There are presently around $53,763 million, or 88.40% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,780,411, which is approximately 0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,141,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.73 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $3.08 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 76,657,041 shares. Additionally, 633 investors decreased positions by around 80,379,450 shares, while 142 investors held positions by with 503,852,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,888,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,798,871 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 15,266,479 shares during the same period.