Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Is Currently 13.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] gained 13.67% or 0.51 points to close at $4.24 with a heavy trading volume of 12235823 shares. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Limelight Networks Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results and Provides Strong Guidance for 2022.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of edge enabled content delivery and AppOps solutions at the edge, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. Delivering on several key milestones in its 2021 strategic plan, the company reported significant revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA growth quarter over quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

“As expected, our fourth quarter built on the momentum exhibited in the third quarter. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $62.9 million, up 14% quarter over quarter and year over year. Gross Margin was 35.4%, up 670 basis points quarter over quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15%, up from 11% in the third quarter of 2021. On an organic basis, revenue growth was 7% and we generated over $3 million in free cash flow. Layer0 contributed $3.8 million in the quarter bringing their total contribution to the year to $4.5 million, in line with guidance of $4-5 million,” said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

It opened the trading session at $3.78, the shares rose to $4.27 and dropped to $3.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LLNW points out that the company has recorded 64.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -84.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, LLNW reached to a volume of 12235823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4, while Craig Hallum kept a Buy rating on LLNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for LLNW stock

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.19. With this latest performance, LLNW shares gained by 17.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.10 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 3.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.66 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.24.

Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $269 million, or 48.70% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,445,658, which is approximately -3.299% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,422,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.23 million in LLNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.92 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly -3.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 8,585,517 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 13,928,311 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 40,889,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,403,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,725,457 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 6,984,840 shares during the same period.