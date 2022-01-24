JD.com Inc. [JD] Revenue clocked in at $141.94 billion, up 4.84% YTD: What’s Next?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.83%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interviews With Xali Gold, Falcon Gold, Psyched Wellness, Argentina Lithium, and Algernon Pharmaceuticals.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Over the last 12 months, JD stock dropped by -22.60%. The one-year JD.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.92. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $120.46 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, JD stock reached a trading volume of 14105083 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $101.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.76, while it was recorded at 73.98 for the last single week of trading, and 75.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.95%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,953 million, or 36.80% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,139,125, which is approximately -0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 6.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,045,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.08 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly -7.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 58,492,101 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 100,632,553 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 303,071,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,195,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,345,124 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 23,819,270 shares during the same period.