Intel Corporation [INTC] stock Reiterated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $58

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $52.04 price per share at the time. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Intel Announces Next US Site with Landmark Investment in Ohio.

Intel will invest more than $20 billion to build two new factories and to establish a new epicenter for advanced chipmaking in the Midwest.

Intel today announced plans for an initial investment of more than $20 billion in the construction of two new leading-edge chip factories in Ohio. The investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new generation of innovative products from Intel and serving the needs of foundry customers as part of the company’s IDM 2.0 strategy. To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.

Intel Corporation represents 4.06 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $211.13 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $51.95 to $53.1299.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.67M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 46180134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $55.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $45 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for INTC shares from 50 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.46, while it was recorded at 53.63 for the last single week of trading, and 54.33 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.40 and a Gross Margin at +55.75. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.84.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 21.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.57. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $188,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 3.16%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $132,529 million, or 65.10% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 340,186,593, which is approximately 0.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 324,410,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.88 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.89 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,300 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 107,686,028 shares. Additionally, 1,177 investors decreased positions by around 100,562,800 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 2,338,433,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,546,682,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,942,636 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 7,558,533 shares during the same period.