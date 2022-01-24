Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Revenue clocked in at $27.48 billion, down -5.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] gained 1.03% or 0.7 points to close at $68.51 with a heavy trading volume of 14581816 shares. The company report on January 21, 2022 that FDA Approves Veklury® (Remdesivir) for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk for COVID-19 Disease Progression.

— Approval Based on Phase 3 Data Showing Veklury Significantly Reduced Risk of Hospitalization By 87% Compared with Placebo –.

— NIH Guidelines Recommend Veklury for the Treatment of Non-Hospitalized Patients at High Risk –.

It opened the trading session at $68.12, the shares rose to $69.07 and dropped to $67.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GILD points out that the company has recorded -0.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, GILD reached to a volume of 14581816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on GILD stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 72 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GILD stock

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.69. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.99 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.52, while it was recorded at 69.52 for the last single week of trading, and 68.89 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 1.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $68,595 million, or 82.50% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 120,982,349, which is approximately -2.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 114,548,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.85 billion in GILD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.21 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 0.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

757 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 59,088,936 shares. Additionally, 676 investors decreased positions by around 41,802,819 shares, while 220 investors held positions by with 900,351,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,001,242,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,873,787 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,012 shares during the same period.