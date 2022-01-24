Energy Transfer LP [ET] gain 11.42% so far this year. What now?

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $9.50 during the day while it closed the day at $9.17. The company report on January 20, 2022 that Energy Transfer LP Announces Cash Distributions on Series C, D and E Preferred Units.

Energy Transfer LP (“ET”) today announced the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4609375 per Series C Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprC), the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4765625 per Series D Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprD), and the quarterly cash distribution of $0.4750000 per Series E Preferred Unit (NYSE: ETprE). These cash distributions will be paid on February 15, 2022 to Series C, Series D and Series E unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2022.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in North America, with a strategic footprint in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.1 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Energy Transfer LP stock has also loss -2.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ET stock has declined by -7.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.30% and gained 11.42% year-on date.

The market cap for ET stock reached $29.37 billion, with 2.71 billion shares outstanding and 2.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.77M shares, ET reached a trading volume of 21682730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $14.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On July 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ET stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, ET shares gained by 12.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.45 for the last 200 days.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Transfer LP [ET] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,788 million, or 33.40% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 162,938,354, which is approximately 4.965% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 74,312,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $681.44 million in ET stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $585.26 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -2.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 78,199,826 shares. Additionally, 270 investors decreased positions by around 75,006,116 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 914,214,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,067,420,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,321,041 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,044 shares during the same period.