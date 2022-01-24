Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] Stock trading around $1.18 per share: What’s Next?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.87%. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Denison Announces 22.5% Owned McClean Lake Operation Granted Approval to Expand Tailings Management Facility.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) has approved an amendment to the uranium mine and mill licence for the McClean Lake Operation to allow for the expansion of the JEB Tailings Management Facility (“TMF”). View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented “The McClean Lake mill remains a strategically significant asset in the Athabasca Basin region – representing the only uranium milling facility currently operating in Canada. The amendment to the operating licence for the McClean Lake Operation allows for the expansion of the TMF, such that the facility will be well positioned to serve as a regional milling centre for current and future uranium mining projects in the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin for many years to come.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 69.30%. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.00 billion, with 805.99 million shares outstanding and 795.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.44M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 11482892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2013, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.80 to $1.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on DNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 60.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -17.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5200, while it was recorded at 1.2640 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3577 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.13 and a Gross Margin at -46.32. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.90.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.27. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] managed to generate an average of -$246,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.