Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $18.10 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] closed the trading session at $18.10 on 01/21/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.07, while the highest price level was $19.94. The company report on November 12, 2021 that Coupang Announces Third Quarter Revenue Growth of 48% and Gross Profit Growth of 62%.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.39 percent and weekly performance of -19.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.91 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.05M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 11717697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $33.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.27. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -39.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.12% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.47 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.62, while it was recorded at 20.08 for the last single week of trading, and 33.46 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,709 million, or 80.40% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 511,156,413, which is approximately -10.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 209,381,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $1.9 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -5.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 184,708,835 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 177,573,059 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 892,383,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,254,664,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 59,627,299 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 5,133,523 shares during the same period.