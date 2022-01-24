Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [CRHC] is 0.31% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [NYSE: CRHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on January 21, 2022 that Allwyn Entertainment, a Leading Multinational Lottery Operator, to Support Growth with New York Stock Exchange Listing in Partnership with Publicly-Traded Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp..

-Allwyn’s Total Enterprise Value in Proposed Transaction Expected to be Approximately $9.3 Billion; Transaction Provides CRHC Shareholders Discount to Enterprise Value-.

-CRHC’s Sponsor Entity Commits $50 Million of Total PIPE Investment in Excess of $350 Million-.

Over the last 12 months, CRHC stock dropped by -8.45%.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 103.50 million shares outstanding and 82.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.41K shares, CRHC stock reached a trading volume of 14922382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [CRHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CRHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [CRHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, CRHC shares gained by 0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [CRHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.87, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [CRHC] Insider Position Details

44 institutional holders increased their position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. [NYSE:CRHC] by around 9,235,545 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,136,808 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 54,148,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,520,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRHC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,861,763 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,511,087 shares during the same period.