Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently -1.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] plunged by -$1.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $64.45 during the day while it closed the day at $63.27. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Citi and the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress Commitment to Youth Employment and Skills Development reaches tens of thousands of youth in Asia.

Over the last two years, Citi and the Citi Foundation’s Pathways to Progress Youth employment program has invested over US$24.5 million in supporting 49 youth employment organisations across the region which are supporting over 111,000 youth. In addition, Citi has also hired more than 5,500 youth across the region as part of its commitment to hire 6,000 by 2023. Close to 75,000 youth have also taken part in virtual banking skill experience courses run by Citi.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Citi Asia Pacific and the Citi Foundation announced in September 2020 a collective commitment of US$35 million in philanthropic investments to advance economic opportunities and employability for youth from low-income and underserved communities in the region by 2023. In addition, the bank pledged to offer 6,000 jobs and 60,000 job skills training opportunities for young people at Citi Asia over three years.

Citigroup Inc. stock has also loss -6.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, C stock has declined by -10.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.16% and gained 4.77% year-on date.

The market cap for C stock reached $127.91 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.06M shares, C reached a trading volume of 28384423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citigroup Inc. [C]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $80.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 490.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 9.13.

C stock trade performance evaluation

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.65. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.88, while it was recorded at 64.84 for the last single week of trading, and 69.70 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to 6.83%.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93,969 million, or 77.90% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,266,299, which is approximately -1.54% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,104,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.19 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.76 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly -2.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

847 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 58,439,132 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 103,484,446 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 1,323,282,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,485,205,794 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,527,780 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 4,322,199 shares during the same period.