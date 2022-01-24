BTIG Research lifts Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] price surged by 3.53 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on January 19, 2022 that Ginkgo Bioworks Announces Acquisition of Massachusetts COVID-19 Testing Provider Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC.

Acquisition to enable Ginkgo to bolster its growing biosecurity platform and provide expanded COVID-19 testing options to communities in Massachusetts and beyond.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the acquisition of Project Beacon COVID-19 LLC (Project Beacon), a Boston-based social benefit organization focused on helping to increase the capacity, availability, accessibility and affordability of COVID-19 testing. Under the terms of the deal, Ginkgo acquired Project Beacon’s assets and will assume responsibility for Project Beacon’s ongoing operations, providing COVID-19 monitoring tools to communities in Massachusetts and other areas.

A sum of 20332289 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.38M shares. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.66 and dropped to a low of $5.01 until finishing in the latest session at $5.28.

The one-year DNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.15. The average equity rating for DNA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on DNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.01. With this latest performance, DNA shares dropped by -53.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.72% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.13 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 5.30 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.00 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,080 million, or 75.60% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP with ownership of 302,942,974, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 114,886,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $606.6 million in DNA stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $577.9 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly 20.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DNA] by around 671,338,090 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 78,386,422 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 22,950,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,675,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 560,583,219 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 63,560,405 shares during the same period.