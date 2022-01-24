Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] moved up 8.98: Why It’s Important

Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ: BON] jumped around 0.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.52 at the close of the session, up 8.98%. The company report on January 12, 2022 that Bon Natural Life Limited Received Initial Purchase Order for its Stachyose and Apple Extract based Personal Care Products.

Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced that it has received an initial purchase order (the “Order”) from Chongqing Fudoudou Technology Co., Limited (“FDD”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Chongqing Jingfubao Trading Co., Limited (“JFB”), for FeatherPure Women’s Personal Care Gel (“FeatherPure”), to provide female reproductive system care. The Company has begun delivering products to JFB.

FeatherPure is one of the first female personal care products that leverages human micro-bio technologies with BON’s proprietary stachyose and apple extract formulation. It is also an all-natural product with no antibiotics, fragrance, harmful chemical additives or harmful side effects. Aiming to achieve a health microbial balance of female reproductive system, FeatherPure also helps adjust the PH value of female reproductive system to a desirable level and has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory functions. The next purchase order will be determined and negotiated based on market feedback and demand. The Company expects FeatherPure will bring approximately US$3 million in revenue in the next 2 years. The Company has received full advance payment for the initial order from FDD.

Bon Natural Life Limited stock is now -20.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BON Stock saw the intraday high of $4.51 and lowest of $3.22 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.60, which means current price is +16.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 30.74K shares, BON reached a trading volume of 12997698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bon Natural Life Limited is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has BON stock performed recently?

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, BON shares dropped by -24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.71% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.78 for Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading.

Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bon Natural Life Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Bon Natural Life Limited [BON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of BON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BON stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 18,712, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.02% of the total institutional ownership; NEWBRIDGE FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 1,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6000.0 in BON stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $1000.0 in BON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Bon Natural Life Limited [NASDAQ:BON] by around 18,912 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,189 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BON stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,712 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,189 shares during the same period.